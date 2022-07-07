Pat McAfee Talks Watching Adesanya’s UFC 276 Entrance With The McMahons

WWE commentator Pat McAfee has opened up about sitting cageside with The McMahons at UFC 276 during Israel Adesanya‘s Undertaker-inspired walkout.

Adesanya headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) with a middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier. “Stylebender” wound up winning the contest via unanimous decision. However, the middleweight champ really got people talking with his walkout.

Walking out to the Octagon, Adesanya used The Undertaker’s WWE theme song, mimicking his slow walk down to the ring while wearing his signature cowboy hat and carrying his urn prop.

Prior to the entrance, it was shown on the broadcast that WWE personalities Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Pat McAfee were cageside for all the action, meaning they all saw Adesanya’s take on The Undertaker’s entrance.

Pat McAfee Shares What Was Said During Adesanya Entrance

While Taker has already given his nod of approval for the entrance, many wondered how Vince McMahon felt about the ordeal. Speaking on an episode of his podcast, “The Pat McAfee Show,” McAfee detailed an exchange he had with McMahon during the entrance.

“I’m sitting there and the obvious question is ‘Did you guys know this was coming? Did we just so happen to be here when one of these things happened?’ I don’t think they knew that was coming,” McAfee said. “I’m not saying they were upset about it though, I think they loved that it was happening.”

“At one point I actually looked at Vince and was like ‘Hey, you should think about f*cking doing this, seems like a pretty cool thing,’ got a big pop out of him. I guess [Israel Adesanya] is a big WWE fan, we were honored to be over there and got a chance to sit directly behind his corner.”

After the fight, Adesanya acknowledged that he’d eventually love to try his hand in the professional wrestling ring, but for now, he’s focused on continuing to grow his legacy in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

What did you think about Adesanya’s Undertaker-inspired UFC 276 entrance? Sound off in the comments section below!

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.