Adesanya Gives History Lesson On Pereira Fights: “I F*cked This Guy Up”

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is frustrated at how his two kickboxing losses against Alex Pereira are being portrayed.

At UFC 276 this weekend, two former rivals in another sport are set to enter the Octagon on the same MMA card for the very first time.

While former Glory middleweight and light heavyweight titleholder Pereira will be facing a steep step-up in competition in the form of #4-ranked contender Sean Strickland, Adesanya will be headlining the International Fight Week event later in the night, looking to defend his 185-pound gold for the fifth time against Jared Cannonier.

Despite both men having their own assignments on Saturday night, one leading the narrative heading into the event has focused on a potential trilogy between the pair down the line, which is expected to be the next step should both men emerge victorious.

Many have even noted that the Brazilian is likely receiving a fast boost up the rankings to set up a collision with Adesanya, with the story being pre-built given their history. In their two kickboxing contests, “Poatan” emerged victorious on both occasions, first on the scorecards in 2016 and then via a brutal knockout the following year.

But while the results of those two clashes has fueled discussion ever since Pereira signed with the UFC last year, Adesanya believes that there’s much more to them if fans and pundits look beyond the surface.

Adesanya Gives Pop Quiz On Pereira Fights

During his appearance at UFC 276 media day on Wednesday, the middleweight king put reporters in attendance on blast after a quick survey revealed that very few have watched either bout.

Providing a history lesson for the uneducated in that regard, “The Last Stylebender” described his successes in the first fight, before suggesting that he was comfortably ahead prior to the third-round KO in the rematch.

“Who’s actually seen the whole fight? Hands up… That’s one, two, three people, four, five. In a room full of how many? Exactly, you’re journalists, do your f*cking job,” Adesanya said. “I f*cked this guy up in the first fight. Not crazy, but the judges gave it to him. Second fight, I had him on skates, and I made a judgement call, an error, on my part.

“It’s a beautiful story for him. In his backyard, down two rounds, in the third round he comes and knocks me out,” Adesanya added. “It’s a beautiful story for him.”

For those who haven’t seen either bout (don’t tell Adesanya), they’re embedded below for you to form your own conclusions on how they played out.

Starting with the first matchup…

And the rematch…

What do you make of Israel Adesanya’s comments on his two kickboxing defeats to Alex Pereira?