Adesanya Responds To Jones’ Post-UFC 276 Jab, Ngannou Chimes In

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t care what former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones thinks of him.

Adesanya earned a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier in his latest title defense at UFC 276. He outlasted Cannonier on the feet and controlled the pace of the fight to earn the victory.

After defending the title, Adesanya called out Alex Pereira for his next fight. Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland just a couple fights earlier to earn the next potential shot at Adesanya.

Pereira defeated Adesanya twice in Glory kickboxing and is the only fighter to ever knock him out.

Adesanya is looking to right the ship and get revenge on Pereira after a pair of defeats. But despite the excitement surrounding the potential matchup, Jones wasn’t impressed with Adesanya’s callout.

Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. 😆😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

This is far from the first time that Jones and Adesanya have had words. Their beef began following Adesanya’s win over Anderson Silva at UFC 234 when Adesanya hinted at a future matchup with the then-205lb champion Jones.

Tensions between Adesanya and Jones have appeared to escalate in recent months and talks of a future fight haven’t died down.

Adesanya Responds To Jones, Receives Support From Ngannou

UFC 276 post-fight press conference

During his UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Adesanya hit back at Jones’ tweet.

“Fuck Jon Jones, I don’t wanna hear about that bitch,” Adesanya responded to Jones. “What you gotta talk about my nails for? He’s just an insecure fuck boy. He couldn’t rock shit like that, he’s a bitch. Fuck him, I don’t give a fuck what he thinks.”

Adesanya’s friend and fellow UFC champion Francis Ngannou also added his two cents to the conflict, trashing Jones for being all talk and no substance as of late.

Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP 🏆 @stylebender



Some people talk and some act. 🇳🇬🇨🇲🌍#3kings — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 3, 2022

Adesanya had once teased a matchup against Jones at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the two top UFC fighters seem on different paths. Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut later this year, potentially against Stipe Miocic.

The Adesanya vs. Jones superfight seems to be on the shelf for now, but the beef between them seems to be heating up now more than ever. The superfight between Jones and Ngannou, on the other hand, recently received new life.

Last week, Dana White named the heavyweight champion and Stipe Miocic as possible opponents for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut. However, Jones has since admitted that he’d prefer a fight with Miocic upon his return instead.

Do you think we’ll ever see Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones?