White Makes A “Fu**ing Guarantee” About Adesanya’s Next Fight

UFC President Dana White has given us his word that Israel Adesanya‘s next fight will be a banger.

After making his fifth title defense earlier this month at UFC 276, Adesanya is now in rarefied air as one of the promotion’s most dominant champions. However, the manner in which he’s carved out his supreme reign atop the middleweight division has seen his recent Octagon performances labelled as “boring” by fans and pundits alike.

Prior to UFC 276, Adesanya promised to deliver fireworks against Jared Cannonier. Instead, he cruised to victory in what was, according to many, a pedestrian affair that contrasted glaringly with his dramatic Undertaker-inspired walkout.

Israel Adesanya, Photo Credit: Getty Images

A chorus of boos from the Las Vegas crowd, and criticism from fighters for failing to deliver what he promised, lingered as unfortunate footnotes to what was yet another dominant victory. So underwhelming was Adesanya’s showing that even Hollywood A-lister Chris Pratt felt compelled to slam the champ for his “pitter-pat” performance.

Dana White Promises Adesanya’s Next Fight Will Deliver

Not since his clinical demolition of Paulo Costa four fights ago, some argue, has Adesanya delivered a performance to ignite the passions of fight fans. Many put this down to the 32-year-old is simply being too good for his opponents. Others, that he’s too complacent as champ.

Whatever the truth is, to Dana White it’s all academic, because he believes that Israel’s next fight is going to be a guaranteed spectacle. The champ is predicted to face his former Glory Kickboxing nemesis Alex Pereira next, a man he lost to twice in that promotion, including once via KO.

PHOTO: UFC

Just three fights into his UFC career, Pereira has already delivered two highlight-reel KOs, including his most recent against Sean Strickland at UFC 276. And given the intriguing history between Pereira and the champ, White believes there’s no chance of Israel’s next fight resembling his recent lackluster outings.

“It won’t happen in the next fight,” said White at the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference. “When you’re sitting here in my position, you can’t give too many guarantees, you know. I could say ‘stylistically on paper this should be…’ you know, or ‘we feel this is going to be…’…I f*cking guarantee you…I absolutely f*cking guarantee you that the next fight that Israel Adesanya fights will be absolutely batsh*t nuts.”

