Adesanya Changes Tune On UFC 276 Defense Thoughts

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has a more positive reflection on his latest title defense having watched it back for the first time.

At UFC 276 earlier this month, Adesanya added a fifth successful retention to his impressive résumé, this time by brushing aside the challenge of Jared Cannonier with relative ease across five rounds in Las Vegas.

Despite cruising to a unanimous decision victory on July 2, “The Last Stylebender” received some criticism for what many perceived to be a lackluster performance.

Immediately after the main event, Adesanya himself even appeared slightly downcast about how the fight played out, admitting that it wasn’t the performance he had hoped for.

“My team know this, the first thing they say is, ‘You have high expectations of yourself.’ The whole team, people who actually know, ‘Ah, he had an off night,'” Adesanya said in his post-fight interview. “We all have a job to do, sometimes you have an off night, mine just happens to be in front of the world, and I’ve had a lot of on nights. I just had an off night tonight which is why I was like, ‘Meh.’ But, f*** it, masterclass.” (h/t GiveMeSport)

But while he may still wish to have backed up his memorable entrance with an equally talked about finish, the champ has changed his tune somewhat having watched the five rounder back.

Adesanya: The Fight Wasn’t What People Made It Out To Be

During a recent interview on his FREESTLEBENDER YouTube channel, Adesanya gave his take on the bout just over a week removed from the event.

While he noted that he’s far from overjoyed with his International Fight Week performance, the Nigerian-New Zealander noted that he’s “happy” with how the headliner played out, noting that, like usual, he feels better about it after a re-watch.

“After I saw the fight, I was more than fine,” Adesanya said. “I watched the fight. Normally, if I’m not really entirely happy with my performance, even though it was clean, I tend to just — I expected better from myself. But then once I watched it, I always go, ‘Ah, I feel better about it.’ So I watched it two days after the fight, and I was like, ‘Ah, pshh.’

“I was happy with the performance. I wasn’t ecstatic about the performance, but I was happy with it,” Adesanya added. “It wasn’t what people were trying to make it out to be.”

With many raining down boos inside the T-Mobile Arena, it stands to reason that those in attendance at UFC 276 won’t be giving the middleweight title fight a second viewing. However, they’ll no doubt be tuning in next time out.

Having brutally knocked Sean Strickland out on the same card, it appears that Adesanya’s former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira will be next in line. After sharing a similar sentiment to some fans about the champ’s performance against “The Killa Gorilla,” it seems that the Brazilian will look to bring the entertainment when his title chance arrives.

Want to read up on more of the UFC 276 aftermath? You can do so right here!