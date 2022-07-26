Watch: Adesanya Drops UFC 276 Highlights Video Amid Criticism

Israel Adesanya releases a highlight video of his win over Jared Cannonier following UFC 276.

In the aftermath of the UFC 276 main event, Israel Adesanya was taking some criticisms on his performance. The middleweight champion was able to defend his title for the fifth time in a five-round bout. The fight went the distance with Adesnaya coming out victorious by unanimous decision but the performance left some wanting more from the champ.

Adesanya did what he needed to do to get the win, despite a lackluster showing. Among the many who felt the performance by the champ was less than they expected were actor Chris Pratt, Anthony Smith, and Adesanya’s next opponent, Alex Pereira.

The bout had big expectations coming in, it was the main event of the biggest card of the year, International Fight Week. Adesanya is a flashy guy, and even his walkout was talked about more than his in-cage action.

Adesanya addressed the critics a few times, not giving in to what they were saying, he admitted that he did what he had to win that fight and that more exciting fights would come.

Israel Adesanya Highlights UFC 276 Action In YouTube Video

Without letting the chit-chat get to him, Adesanya is now setting out to prove just what went into his training camp for Cannonier and to showcase the expertise he showed in the cage.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Adesnaya shows that he trained and executed his game plan just how he needed to win.

Adesnaya’s next bout is not official just yet but he is said to be taking on UFC newcomer, Alex Pereira. These two men have a history together as Pereira defeated Adesanya back in his kickboxing days. The bad blood between these two is sure to make for an exciting fight and even Dana White was promised fireworks.

Do you think Israel Adesanya is a boring fighter?