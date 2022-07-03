Sunday, July 3, 2022
MMA World Reacts To Israel Adesanya Defeating Cannonier At UFC 276

By Jon Fuentes
Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC & Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world has reacted to Israel Adesanya retaining his middleweight title over Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya and Cannonier main evented the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV), which went all five rounds. When it was all said and done, Adesanya’s striking was too much for Cannonier to handle, getting outclassed to a unanimous decision.

MMA World Reacts To Israel Adesanya’s Latest Defense

The MMA world took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the Adesanya victory. Check some of the reactions out here below:

With the victory, Adesanya now has racked up five-straight title defenses. Earlier on in the night, an old kickboxing foe, Alex Pereira, won his fight against No. 4-ranked Sean Strickland via knockout.

Adesanya acknowledged that Pereira is next in line, and he’s looking to avenge his knockout loss to the Brazilian inside the Octagon.

What was YOUR reaction to Israel Adesanya’s latest successful title defense at UFC 276?

