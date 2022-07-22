Aleksandar Rakić: Blachowicz’s Recent Callouts Don’t Make Sense

Aleksander Rakić has some “unfinished business” with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz inside the Octagon.

Rakić was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he was asked about his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in his last outing. That outing happened to be against ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

During their clash in May, Rakić suffered a knee injury during the fight that forced the bout to be stopped, awarding Blachowicz the TKO win. Since, Blachowicz has been calling for a light heavyweight title shot.

He’s also suggested welcoming UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to 205 pounds as well. However, this doesn’t sit well with Rakić.

Rakić believes that, due to his injury during their fight, and the bout not ending decisively, there’s unfinished business between the pair inside the Octagon.

“Of course Jan is searching for that title fight, but come on,” Rakić said. “We have to be honest, he can’t be happy with that win. He didn’t beat me because he was the better man that night, he beat me because I beat myself. I injured myself so yeah now he’s talking he wants to go to middleweight to fight Adesanya, then he said he would welcome Usman to 205.

“Doesn’t make really sense, but I waited on him when he was injured, so let’s be a gentleman and wait for me and let’s finish this business because this is unfinished business. He’s a true warrior, true athlete, I respect him, but this is unfinished business and I know I can beat him, and if this didn’t happen that night, my knee didn’t pop out, I would be No. 1 contender and going to fight for the belt next.”

Prior to his fight with Blachowicz, Rakić was on a two-fight win streak. Currently, he’s the No. 3-ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. As for Blachowicz, his fight against Rakić was his first since dropping the 205-pound crown to Glover Teixeira.

Prior to that fight, Blachowicz was riding a five-fight win streak, which included his title win. As of this writing he’s listed as the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight in the UFC.

What do you think about a potential rematch between Aleksander Rakić and Jan Blachowicz? Sound off in the comments section below!