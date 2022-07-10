Alex Pereira Mocks Daniel Cormier For Losing To Jon Jones in Clap-Back

Alex Pereira has hit back at Daniel Cormier for comments minimizing his win over Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

Pereira, previously unranked, surged to #6 in the middleweight rankings following his KO of Strickland. The Brazilian now looks set to face champ Israel Adesanya next, a man who he had beaten twice, including once via KO, while both were fighting in Glory Kickboxing.

PHOTO: ZUFFA

While the highlight-reel KO of Strickland no doubt impressed most fans, pundits and fighters alike, there was one man who saw the cloud in the silver lining—UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier.

Speaking on the DC & RC podcast, Cormier’s appraisal of “Poatan’s” latest win, and his UFC run so far, was far from glowing.

“The UFC matchmaking [inaudible] perfect with this guy,” said Cormier (h/t Sportskeeda). “Because they never let him fight a Marvin Vettori or anyone that can stymie him and hold him against the side of the octagon. And now you get him vs. Izzy.”

DC also pointed out that fans shouldn’t take too much from Pereira’s kickboxing wins over Adesanya.

“But I want to tell people RC, ‘Don’t get too lost in the results of the first fight [Adesanya vs. Pereira],” said Cormier. “Izzy was beating him in the second fight. Izzy was winning the second fight and got knocked out. So go back and watch that kickboxing fight before we rush to judgement and rush to expectation of what Alex Pereira can do to Israel Adesanya.”

Alex Pereira Claps Back At Daniel Cormier On Instagram

Now, Pereira has hit back at DC with a since-deleted Instagram story that mocked his back-to-back losses to Jon Jones. The rivalry between Cormier and Jones has been one of the most prolonged and bitter in UFC history, with the duo having fought twice—in 2015 and 2017.

The Instagram story features a photo of Cormier crying while being interviewed by Joe Rogan following his second defeat to Jones. Translated from Portuguese, the speech bubble above Joe Rogan has him asking “Cormier, how much is 1 +1?” accompanied by a caption saying “the guy is frustrated with 2-0.”

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

What’s your take on this emerging beef between Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier?