Alex Pereira Rips “Coward” Khamzat Chimaev For Recent Callout

UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira wasn’t happy when he found out that Khamzat Chimaev wanted a fight with him following his UFC 276 win.

Pereira is likely to get the next middleweight title shot after a first-round knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276. He and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya faced off twice during their time in Glory Kickboxing, with Pereira winning both matchups.

Pereira was the talk of UFC fans, fighters, and pundits following his performance against Strickland. Since signing with the UFC, he’s won three straight fights in the Octagon.

After Pereira’s knockout of Strickland, Chimaev called for a shot at the Brazilian standout.

“[I] want to fight with this guy,” Chimaev tweeted. “Let’s make it.”

Alex Pereira Feels Khamzat Chimaev Craved Attention With Callout

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports © David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Chimaev has been booked for a fight against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner, so a matchup with Pereira won’t be happening anytime soon. But during a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Pereira issued a less-than-amicable response to Chimaev’s callout.

“Look at this guy,” Pereira said. “I’m going to fight for the belt, it’s guaranteed. He wants to attention. ‘Oh, I wanna fight this guy.’ He knows I’m the next contender and he still says something like that. I’d like to see [what he would do] if Dana White came out and said, ‘Alex, your shot at Adesanya is guaranteed but he wants some time to prepare, so fight this guy first because he wants to fight you. Your title shot is still guaranteed.’ Let’s see what he would say.

“[Chimaev] wants attention because he knows it doesn’t make sense. I’m going to go back and fight him when I’m already guaranteed for the belt? He wants attention, but he’ll have to take a number and go back to the line. If I wasn’t going to fight for the belt already and he said something like that, hats off to him. But the way he’s doing it, he’s a coward. He’s a coward seeking attention.”

Chimaev most recently defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, in easily his toughest test in the Octagon. He’s competed at welterweight for the majority of his career but has also fought at middleweight.

Chimaev has also called out Adesanya in the past for a middleweight title shot, and a matchup with Pereira could potentially happen down the line. Chimaev could also earn the next welterweight title shot against the Kamaru Usman/Leon Edwards winner if he takes care of business against Diaz.

Chimaev’s attitude of wanting fights with a majority of welterweights and middleweights is welcomed by UFC President Dana White and the rest of the brass. But, Pereira doesn’t feel that Chimaev’s intentions are genuine.

What are your thoughts on Alex Pereira’s comments?