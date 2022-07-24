Gustafsson Issues Brief Statement After KO Loss To Krylov

Three-time UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson has spoken out for the first time since his loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC London.

Gustafsson returned to light heavyweight at UFC London for his first bout at 205lbs since a loss to Anthony Smith in June 2019. After a brief, albeit failed attempt at heavyweight contention, he lost to Krylov via a first-round knockout following a barrage from Krylov on the feet.

Gustafsson was supposed to face Ben Rothwell at heavyweight earlier this year before Rothwell was suddenly released from his contract. This prompted Gustafsson to consider another shot at 205lbs.

At 35 years old, Gustafsson is still relatively young in his professional career but has now lost four straight fights. UFC commentator and former opponent Daniel Cormier were among the voices speaking out in favor of Gustafsson retiring following this ongoing losing skid.

Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022

Amidst calls for Gustafsson to hang up the gloves, he quickly took to social media following the loss at UFC London.

Alexander Gustafsson’s UFC Future Is Uncertain

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent tweet, Gustafsson reflected on his performance and thanked his following.

I’m ok. Disappointed. Congratulations to Nikita and thank u all for support ❤️ — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 23, 2022

“I’m ok,” Gustafsson tweeted. “Disappointed. Congratulations to Nikita and thank u all for support.”

Gustafsson fought Jon Jones and Cormier for the light heavyweight belt earlier in his career, losing all three attempts at a world championship. His most recent wins have come against the likes of former champions Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz.

Gustafsson was one of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster at the time of his debut at UFC 105, as the 22-year-old defeated Jared Hamman in just 41 seconds. After six-straight wins, he lost a decision to the then-champion Jones in one of the most iconic fights in UFC history.

Gustafsson has remained quiet on his UFC future following this latest loss, but fans could get answers in the coming weeks on his status.

