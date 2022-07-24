Fighters React To Krylov’s KO Of Gustafsson At UFC London

Nikita Krylov took just over a minute to KO Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London today.

It was a statement win that couldn’t have come at a better time for Krylov. The #11 ranked light heavyweight went into the bout having lost four of his last six outings, including most recently to Paul Craig and Magomed Ankalaev.

The end for Gustafsson came when Krylov sent him sprawling to the canvas with a huge overhand right, before following it up with some brutal ground and pound. Gustafsson survived, but only for Krylov to knock him down once more, before finishing the job with a flurry of savage strikes.

For Gustafsson, who has now lost four in a row, the defeat came as he made his return to the Octagon after over two years’ absence. It also marked his return to light heavyweight after having lost to Fabricio Werdum as a heavyweight in 2020.

You can catch all the highlights of the bout below.

Put the pressure on to get the job done early 😤@KrylovUFC is a PROBLEM!



[ #UFCLondon | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ]

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Krylov’s victory over Gustafsson at UFC London.

Daaaaaammn ok!!! Quick work on a legend 👀👀👀 #UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022

That was not I expected! Gutted for AG! Great win for Krylov #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Damn Krylov went berserker on him! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 23, 2022

Damn that was quick work — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

Krylov made a statement. That fight was bonus material. #UFCLondon — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022

Wild start, wild finish 👀 #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 23, 2022

