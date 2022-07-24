Fighters React To Krylov’s KO Of Gustafsson At UFC London

Nikita Krylov took just over a minute to KO Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London today.
It was a statement win that couldn’t have come at a better time for Krylov. The #11 ranked light heavyweight went into the bout having lost four of his last six outings, including most recently to Paul Craig and Magomed Ankalaev.
The end for Gustafsson came when Krylov sent him sprawling to the canvas with a huge overhand right, before following it up with some brutal ground and pound. Gustafsson survived, but only for Krylov to knock him down once more, before finishing the job with a flurry of savage strikes.
For Gustafsson, who has now lost four in a row, the defeat came as he made his return to the Octagon after over two years’ absence. It also marked his return to light heavyweight after having lost to Fabricio Werdum as a heavyweight in 2020.
You can catch all the highlights of the bout below.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Krylov’s victory over Gustafsson at UFC London.
UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights
What’s your reaction to Nikita Krylov’s KO of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London?