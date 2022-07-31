Fighters Reacts To Alexandre Pantoja Submitting Perez at UFC 277

Alexandre Pantoja made a strong case for his first flyweight title shot with his win over Alex Perez at UFC 277.

Perez was competing for the first time in nearly 2 years, and Pantoja wasted no time reminding him what it’s like to compete in the UFC. “The Cannibal” came forward swinging big punches before eventually landing a trip takedown that allowed him to jump on Perez’s back.

Perez was able to get to his feet, but by that point Pantoja had already secured a body triangle. The 32-year-old was in complete control as he calmly looked for a finish, eventually getting his arm across Perez’s jaw to lock in a rear-naked choke and force a tap.

Fighters React To Alexandre Pantoja’s UFC 277 Submission

The fight lasted less than 2 minutes, which was enough time for Pantoja to impress a number of his fellow UFC fighters.

Wow Pantoja made a statement of all statements — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Absolutely perfect performance!!! Let’s go pantoja you’re the next champion #UFC277 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 31, 2022

Pantoja proved he deserves to go to the belt 💥 @ufc — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) July 31, 2022

I love watch pantoja fighting auuuu 🔥 — Adriano Moraes (@adrianomkmoraes) July 31, 2022

Pantoja is legit, yeesh #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

With this finish at UFC 277, Alexandre Pantoja has won his last three fights, which matches the longest winning streak of his UFC career.

MMA News has all the results and highlights from UFC 277.