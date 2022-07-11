Aljamain Sterling Shares Why He Doesn’t Expect To Face José Aldo

Aljamain Sterling isn’t expecting to fight José Aldo anytime soon.

Sterling recently took to Twitter to respond to a comment from a fan, who suggested he needs to stay worried about TJ Dillashaw and José Aldo. However, Sterling doesn’t seem too concerned about a potential fight with Aldo.

The bantamweight champion seems pretty confident that Merab Dvalishvili will take care of Aldo in August, thus, taking him out of title contention.

“Focused on TJ. Machine will handle Oldo,” Sterling wrote.

— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 4, 2022

Aldo and Dvalishvili will go head-to-head at UFC 278 on pay-per-view (PPV) on August 20. “Scarface,” the former king of the featherweight division, takes on Dvalishvili, who is currently on a seven-fight win streak and ranked No. 6 at 135 pounds.

A potential win over Aldo could very well put him right into the title contention mix. However, with Sterling set to make his next title defense against TJ Dillashaw in September and with the returning Henry Cejudo in the conversation as well, Dvalishvili could be in for a lengthy wait before receiving a world title shot.

Should that day come, Sterling has shared he would leave the bantamweight division to allow his close friend Dvalishvili to have his title opportunity without the two teammates fighting one another.

Regardless of how things shake out at bantamweight, with the plethora of talent in the weight class, there’s certainly a wealth of fun matchups to be had.

