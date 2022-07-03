Aljamain Sterling Says He’d Submit Volkanovski, Receives Response

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling wasn’t too impressed by Alexander Volkanovski‘s win at UFC 276.

The featherweight champion Volkanovski dismantled Max Holloway in their trilogy at UFC 276. He overwhelmed Holloway with his striking, to the surprise of many, and put on arguably the greatest performance of his impressive career.

But not everyone was in awe of how Volkanovski looked against Holloway. Sterling, who has teased a potential move up to 145lbs to face Volkanovski, seems to like his odds against the champion.

In a recent tweet, “The FunkMaster” expressed confidence ahead of a potential future fight against Volkanovski.

My honest opinion…I think I’d take Volkanovski down pretty easily and submit him. #UFC276 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 3, 2022

“My honest opinion…I think I’d take Volkanovski down pretty easily and submit him,” Sterling tweeted following UFC 276.

Alexander Volkanovski Responds To Aljamain Sterling’s Claim

UFC 276 post-fight press conference

Volkanovski has hinted at a potential future super fight against Charles Oliveira at lightweight. While Sterling hasn’t been on his radar, he seems open to the possibility of facing the 135lb champion for his next title defense.

During his UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Volkanovski hit back at The FunkMaster’s tweet.

“Aljamain said that? Let him talk, it’s alright,” Volkanovski replied to Sterling. “He’s got his own division to hold on. Credit to him to fight someone like Petr Yan and get the win, but settle down.”

Aljamain Sterling earned the bantamweight title over Petr Yan at UFC 259 via disqualification, before defeating Yan in the rematch at UFC 273. On that same card, Volkanovski put on a dominant performance against ‘The Korean Zombie’ in the main event.

Sterling isn’t the only current or former bantamweight champion to shoot his shot at Volkanovski. The returning Henry Cejudo has called out Volkanovski for a 145lb clash ahead of his return to the Octagon.

It’s unclear where Volkanovski will go from here, but he has plenty of options in the form of Sterling, Cejudo, and other potential challengers.

Do you think Aljamain Sterling could submit Alexander Volkanovski?