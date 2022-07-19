Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw Moved To UFC 280, Oct. 22

Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw have a new date to settle the debate about who is the best bantamweight in the world.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Sterling will be defending his UFC bantamweight championship against former champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 this October after originally being reported for UFC 279 in September. This comes after Sterling defeated Petr Yan at UFC 273 to cement himself as the undisputed champion.

Dillashaw was not defeated for the bantamweight championship during his second reign, and he has maintained that he is still the best bantamweight in the world. Come October, he will have the opportunity to prove it.

Dillashaw was stripped of the bantamweight championship after testing positive for EPO in 2019. After serving a two-year suspension, Dillashaw made a triumphant return by defeating top-5 bantamweight Cory Sandhagen last July.

Sterling also holds a victory over Sandhagen in a bout that he declared to be the true vacant bantamweight title fight after Dillashaw’s suspension due to their positions in the rankings at the time of the fight relative to Petr Yan and José Aldo, who were selected to compete for the official championship instead at UFC 251.

The 2022 bantamweight picture has now taken shape, with this title fight set and Aldo facing rising contender Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. Additionally, Dominick Cruz will also be facing Marlon Vera in August.

UFC 280 will take place on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event will be the vacant lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Who do you predict will exit UFC 280 as the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion: Aljamain Sterling or T.J. Dillashaw?