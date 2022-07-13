Amanda Nunes Has Resided At Gym Ahead Of Peña Rematch

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes appears to be holding nothing back with her rigorous schedule ahead of UFC 277.

Nunes fell to Julianna Peña in the UFC 269 co-headliner last December in what has been called one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as Peña bested Nunes on the feet before getting the takedown and submission.

Nunes made headlines earlier this year when she revealed that she would be leaving American Top Team in Florida to pursue a more private training location. She cited the rise of teammate and multi-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison as a reason for her departure.

Ahead of her highly anticipated rematch against Peña, Nunes is barely taking time off as she works to reclaim the 135lb throne.

Amanda Nunes Is Looking To Redeem Herself Against Julianna Peña

Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña (Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC & Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with broadcaster Laura Sanko, Nunes admitted that she’s rarely left camp ahead of UFC 277.

“I’m happy, I’m in a new place, too,” Nunes said. “To make everything easier, upstairs I have a place to rest. I don’t need to go back home — drive home then go back to the gym. When I’m done with my training in the morning, I stay in my studio. I have a very nice setup with a kitchen, living room for rest, we have a pretty comfortable area in the gym to stay right after training then jumping into the next class. Everything to get better and stronger for the next fight.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Before the Peña loss, Nunes was widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the world, and arguably the top fighter regardless of gender. She earned and defended the featherweight and bantamweight titles simultaneously and still holds the 145lb belt.

Tensions between Peña and Nunes have run hot over the past year and ramped up during their recent time together as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. Nunes has shared a plethora of reasons for her performance at UFC 269 and seems intent on evening the score with Peña.

Mere weeks out from one of the biggest rematches in UFC history, Nunes has been working overtime to avenge one of her few defeats in the Octagon.

Do you think Amanda Nunes will get revenge against Julianna Peña at UFC 277?