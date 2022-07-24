Amanda Nunes Names Her Pick For MMA GOAT

Amanda Nunes reveals who she thinks is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Nunes was recently a guest on the “One On One” podcast with Laura Sanko to discuss her upcoming title rematch with Julianna Peña. During the conversation, Nunes was asked for her opinion on the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

“The Lioness” being the highly decorated champion she is herself, decided to put her own name in the hat for consideration.

“I consider it myself, for sure.”

Nunes is a rare breed of mixed martial artist. The Brazilian powerhouse is a former dual-weight champion under the UFC banner, at one point holding both the women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles simultaneously

Not only was she a dual-weight champion, but she also successfully defended each of those titles while holding them at the same time. This feat itself is even rarer than that of becoming a dual-weight champion.

Currently, Nunes is attempting to bounce back from the first loss of her UFC run since 2014. She was submitted by Julianna Peña at UFC 269 in December, dropping the women’s bantamweight title.

The fight snapped Nunes’ 12-fight win streak since losing to Can Zingano in 2014. Now, Nunes gets the chance to avenge that loss and regain the 135-pound crown when she meets Pena at UFC 277 on July 30 in the main event.

