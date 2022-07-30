Amanda Nunes: Peña Is In For An Immediate Surprise At UFC 277

Amanda Nunes will not be holding back in the rematch against Julianna Peña.

One of the biggest rematches in the history of the UFC bantamweight division is going down tonight at UFC 277. Amanda Nunes will be on a mission to regain her lost title when she again takes on the champion Julianna Peña in the main event of this stacked PPV event.

A lot has been said about Nunes stemming from her last performance against the champ, but now she is promising not to hold back.

Amanda Nunes Plans On Showing That She Is Back To Her Old Self At UFC 277

Amanda Nunes

In the first meeting, fans saw Peña get the submission over Nunes and become the champion. The aftermath was filled with doubt that Nunes had been 100 percent in that fight. She has since changed gyms and gotten herself back on track. Nunes feels she will be her best self in the cage on July 30.

“Yeah, definitely. She didn’t fight (me) when I was in my prime, when I was really at 100%. So definitely, she’s gonna feel the difference right away when we start,” Nunes explained to ESPN. “So I feel like now, (I was) ready to really train how I was supposed to train for her.) So for sure, I’m gonna surprise her.”

Nunes left her longtime home of American Top Team and started her own team and gym. She has reportedly been spending all her time there and following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter with Peña, Nunes is ready to prove she is in fact the best out there.

Nunes is still the champion at 145 pounds but the rematch with Peña has taken priority. She has not defended the featherweight belt since March of last year and seems to be in no rush to do so. There is no clear contender at 145 pounds and this point, but with another loss to Peña, that could be her only next step.

Do you think Nunes will come into the UFC 277 looking like her old self?