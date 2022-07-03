MMA Twitter Reacts To André Muniz’s Dominant Win Over Hall At UFC 276

UFC middleweight contender André Muniz proved to be too much for Uriah Hall to handle on the UFC 276 early prelims.

Muniz used his signature Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to control Hall from start to finish. While Hall was able to avoid getting submitted, it was Muniz who was the more active fighter on the feet and ground throughout the action.

After three rounds, Muniz earned a unanimous decision win (30-27 x 3) over Hall to remain undefeated since signing with the UFC.

MMA Twitter Reacts To André Muniz Outlasting Uriah Hall At UFC 276

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say while watching Muniz’s victory over Hall.

I thought we were gonna see another retirement there lol — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022

This fight sucks and I stopped watching it…#UFC276 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 2, 2022

Muniz is a problem with his jiujitsu — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 2, 2022

I truly believe that Andre Muniz competes for the title one day. Very well-rounded, creative fighter. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 3, 2022

Tough fact: Uriah Hall is one loss away from being a .500 UFC fighter. #UFC276 — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) July 3, 2022

Andre Muniz dominates Uriah Hall over the three-round distance to claim a unanimous decision win with scores of 30-27 across the board. #UFC276 — Simon Head (@simonhead) July 2, 2022

A lot of the talk after tonight is going to be about either Sean Strickland or Alex Pereira as a future title challenger.



More people need to start talking about Andre Muniz. He's a monster. #UFC276 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 2, 2022

Hall and Muniz were originally supposed to fight in a co-main event slot on April 16th before Hall withdrew due to an undisclosed reason. Entering the fight with Muniz, Hall was looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Sean Strickland last July.

Muniz has earned submission wins over the likes of Eryk Anders, Jacaré Souza, and Bartosz Fabinski inside the Octagon. He has proven to be a middleweight to watch going forward after his ninth-straight victory.

How do you rate André Muniz’s UFC 276 performance?