MMA Twitter Reacts To André Muniz’s Dominant Win Over Hall At UFC 276

UFC middleweight contender André Muniz proved to be too much for Uriah Hall to handle on the UFC 276 early prelims.
Muniz used his signature Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to control Hall from start to finish. While Hall was able to avoid getting submitted, it was Muniz who was the more active fighter on the feet and ground throughout the action.
After three rounds, Muniz earned a unanimous decision win (30-27 x 3) over Hall to remain undefeated since signing with the UFC.
MMA Twitter Reacts To André Muniz Outlasting Uriah Hall At UFC 276
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say while watching Muniz’s victory over Hall.
Hall and Muniz were originally supposed to fight in a co-main event slot on April 16th before Hall withdrew due to an undisclosed reason. Entering the fight with Muniz, Hall was looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Sean Strickland last July.
Muniz has earned submission wins over the likes of Eryk Anders, Jacaré Souza, and Bartosz Fabinski inside the Octagon. He has proven to be a middleweight to watch going forward after his ninth-straight victory.
How do you rate André Muniz’s UFC 276 performance?