Smith Reveals The Only Time An MMA Opponent “Broke” Him

Anthony Smith may have the heart of a lion, but he did break in one fight back in his early fighting days.

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith is one of the best light heavyweight fighters in the world. In his career so far he has stood toe to toe with the likes of Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, and Glover Teixeira. Win or lose, Smith is always pushing to do his best inside the cage, but now he does recall one time that his opponent got the best of him.

Smith came to the UFC back in 2016. Before making it to the big stage, Smith had a long professional career which did include one UFC fight before this long tenure he is on now. He fought in promotions like Strikeforce, Bellator, and Cage Fury FC. Throughout his 56 professional fights, Smith recalls one time that broke him and lead to a change.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Josh Neer. Josh Neer broke me with my mom in the front row,” Smith told Shak MMA. “He broke me. It was the only time it’s ever happened, where I could’ve kept going and didn’t. you know what I mean? And that was the turning point, when I had to figure out like, ‘What are we doing here? I know I’m better than these guys, I know I can beat these guys. But why is it not happening?’

“It was a really hard time in my life, but I just had to buckle down and figure out what I wanted… ‘You’re gonna do this or you’re gonna find a real job and find a way to make money.'”

Anthony Smith Grew From That Fight With Neer And Is Now One Of The Top UFC LHWs

Smith is discussing a fight he had with Josh Neer, back in 2013 when he lost by third-round submission at Victory FC. Following that loss, Smith went on an eight-fight winning streak and defeated Neer the second time they fought by first-round TKO. That win was his last before the UFC came calling and he has not stopped moving forward since.

Smith is scheduled to face Magomed Ankalaev tomorrow night at UFC 277. He is coming off a three-fight winning and finishing streak. His most recent victory was last year when he submitted Ryan Spann in September.