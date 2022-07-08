Watch: Antonio “Big Foot” Silva KO’d Standing In Boxing Debut

UFC legend Antonio Silva was knocked out standing during his boxing debut Saturday.

Silva faced off against Viacheslav Datsik at the Hardcore Boxing event this past weekend. Things didn’t go well for Silva, as he was rocked badly at the end of the first round. In the second round, Datsik was able to corner Silva and put him away for the finish.

Check out the ending sequence here:

Vyacheslav Datsik finishes Big Foot in the 2nd round. Silva looked out on his feet pic.twitter.com/yAYSQwxJiK — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 8, 2022

Antonio Silva & His Recent Rough Stretch

The defeat marked Silva’s 10th-straight defeat in combat sports action. All but one of those losses have come via finish due to strikes. The 43-year-old has been competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) and bare-knuckle boxing as of late.

In fact, prior to his loss this past weekend, he was actually knocked out cold just two weeks ago by Oleg Popov in MMA. It remains to be seen what Silva decides to do next after his most recent defeat.

