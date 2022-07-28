Ariel Helwani: UFC/Nate Diaz Saga Would Never Happen In Boxing

Ariel Helwani believes the ongoing saga between the UFC and Nate Diaz would never happen in boxing.

Diaz was adamant about being booked as soon as possible for the last fight on his current UFC deal. Diaz wanted to get that fight out of the way so he can be free to explore free agency, no longer being held down by his contractual obligations to the UFC.

Now, Diaz has received his wish, as he’s been booked to headline UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev.

Many have argued that the undefeated Chimaev is a very difficult matchup for Diaz, and the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion purposely booked Diaz against Chimaev to diminish his value heading into free agency. Dana White recently rejected these accusations, stating that Diaz himself wanted the fight.

Nevertheless, longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is critical of how the Diaz/UFC saga has played out.

Ariel Helwani Speaks On UFC/Diaz Saga

Helwani took to his show, “The MMA Hour,” to offer his thoughts on the situation. He points out that something like this would never happen in the realm of boxing.

“Imagine this, imagine Gervonta Davis is at the end of his contract with Mayweather promotions, and imagine Floyd [Mayweather], and Al Haymon and Leonard Ellerbe saying, ‘Oh, we’re gonna get the worst matchup possible for you so that you go into ‘free agency’ looking as bad as possible with the least amount of momentum, the least amount of buzz.

“It doesn’t happen that way. It never happens that way. It would never happen that way. But in this particular sport, in this particular organization, it does happen that way. And that’s what you get for (16) years of service.”

Once his fight with Chimaev has passed and his UFC deal is up, there’s no shortage of options for the longtime UFC star. Diaz has expressed interest in professional boxing for several years now.

More recently, he’s talked about potentially boxing YouTube star Jake Paul. It will be interesting to see what he decided to do once he’s no longer tied down to the UFC.

What do you make of Ariel Helwani and his comments on the ongoing saga between the UFC and Diaz? Sound off in the comments!