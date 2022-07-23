Aspinall: Mokaev Will “Definitely” Break Jon Jones’ Record

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has all of the confidence in the world in rising flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev.

Mokaev will face former LFA champion Charles Johnson on the UFC London prelims today. He’s looking to remain undefeated in his professional career after a successful UFC debut against Cody Durden.

Mokaev, one of the top 125lb prospects in the world, has a goal to break former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ record for the youngest-ever UFC champion. Jones became the youngest UFC fighter to win a title (23 years, 242 days) by defeating Shogun Rua at UFC 128 back in 2011.

Mokaev has nearly a year and a half to break the record, and Aspinall is supremely confident in his chances.

Tom Aspinall Expects Muhammad Mokaev To Become The Youngest Ever UFC Champion

Zuffa LLC and © Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports



During his UFC London media day, Aspinall praised Mokaev and sees big things from him in his UFC career.

“Yes, he’s a special individual. He’s amazing,” Aspinall said of Mokaev. “With Mohammad, I’ve known him for a long time, since he was a child. I think he was probably 11 or 12 when I first met him. He was a champion before he even started training. He just has the aura about him. Anyone who has been around him will know exactly what I mean. The guy is born to be a champion and I think he’s definitely gonna do that. Definitely, he’s special.”

Before making his UFC debut earlier this year, Mokaev enjoyed an undefeated stint in promotions such as Brave CF and Celtic Gladiator. At 21 years old, he has the chance to become a mainstay in the UFC flyweight division for years to come.

As for Aspinall, he’s set to headline the UFC London card today against Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight title eliminator bout.

Mokaev was born in Dagestan but has made a name for himself in the UK since he starting to training there. He’ll look to move one step closer to flyweight title contention today in front of the London faithful.

Do you agree with Tom Aspinall regarding Muhammad Mokaev’s future?