MMA Twitter Reacts To Barberena’s TKO Win Over Lawler At UFC 276

Bryan Barberena came out on top in a matchup with former champion Robbie Lawler that was everything fans hoped it would be.
The two veterans both had a chance to show off their tremendous chins for as long as the fight lasted. Barberena’s volume striking paid dividends throughout the first round, but Lawler was landing huge shots to the head and body when he did throw back.
“Ruthless” was having success in the second round using a stiff jab until Barberena pressed forward at the end of the round and didn’t stop until the referee stepped in to save Lawler.
MMA World Reacts To Barberena’s Big Win
Anticipation for the fight was already high heading into UFC 276, and the MMA world reacted to the tremendous scrap and brutal finish.
The welterweight fight was originally scheduled for the UFC 276 prelims, but it was bumped up to the main card after a women’s flyweight bout between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy was rescheduled.
MMA News has all of the results and highlights for UFC 276.