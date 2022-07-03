MMA Twitter Reacts To Barberena’s TKO Win Over Lawler At UFC 276

Bryan Barberena came out on top in a matchup with former champion Robbie Lawler that was everything fans hoped it would be.

The two veterans both had a chance to show off their tremendous chins for as long as the fight lasted. Barberena’s volume striking paid dividends throughout the first round, but Lawler was landing huge shots to the head and body when he did throw back.

“Ruthless” was having success in the second round using a stiff jab until Barberena pressed forward at the end of the round and didn’t stop until the referee stepped in to save Lawler.

MMA World Reacts To Barberena’s Big Win

Anticipation for the fight was already high heading into UFC 276, and the MMA world reacted to the tremendous scrap and brutal finish.

Bryan Barberena just standing TKO'd Robbie Lawler! Left Lawler semi-conscious against the fence. Damn, that was violent! #UFC276 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 3, 2022

Wow. What a W for Bam Bam. On the verge of retirement and now maybe the biggest win of his career. The lunchbox has to stay!



Great stoppage too. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

Hard core win by Bryan Barberena. Had to eat big damage, but the key was forcing the fight into close range and letting the activity overwhelm Lawler. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 3, 2022

What a scrap! — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 3, 2022

That’s my kinda fight 🔥🔥🔥 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

WOW!!! Bryan Barberena TKOs Robbie Lawler in one of the best fights of the year! WHAT A WAR! #UFC276 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 3, 2022

Great win for Barberena. Great fight in general #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/gkGkYqz1bB — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) July 3, 2022

The welterweight fight was originally scheduled for the UFC 276 prelims, but it was bumped up to the main card after a women’s flyweight bout between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy was rescheduled.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights for UFC 276.