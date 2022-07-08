Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady Set For UFC 281 On October 22

Top-ten welterweights Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady are reportedly set to lock horns at UFC 281 in Abu Dhabi.

First reported by Full Violence and yet to be made official, the matchup will see the pair throw down inside the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in what will be the UFC’s first event in Abu Dhabi since October last year.

Rumblings of the fight began in June, when Brady accused Muhammad of ducking the matchup, and it seemed then that Belal was more interested in facing those ranked above him in the division.

Muhammad, the #5 ranked welterweight, is riding an eight-fight unbeaten streak, having most recently secured decision wins over Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson. On the strength of those victories, the 33-year-old has in recent months heavily campaigned for a title shot against Kamaru Usman, who will face Leon Edwards at UFC 278 next month.

But in #9 ranked Brady, Muhammad will face a stern test against a young undefeated fighter who looks set to become a future title contender. The 29-year-old is 5-0 in the UFC since his debut in late 2019, having most recently earned a decision win against Michael Chiesa.

That victory propelled Brady into the welterweight top ten and had many speaking of him in glowing terms for so impressively handling what was a big step up in competition. At UFC 281, Brady will face an even steeper challenge against Muhammad, and if he passes that test, he may only be one fight away from a title shot.

There are currently no other bouts confirmed for the October 22 event in Abu Dhabi.

Who do you think will get their hand raised at UFC 281—Belal Muhammad or Sean Brady?