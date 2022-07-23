Bellator 283 Results & Highlights: Jackson Decisions Lima

Bellator MMA made its first trip to the Evergreen State in Tacoma, WA for Bellator 283.
Bellator 283 was headlined by a welterweight matchup between top contenders Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson. Lima had lost three in a row and was one of three weight misses at the Thursday weigh-ins.
Lima faced a streaking Jackson who came off of recent wins over Neiman Gracie and Paul Daley. He’s won five in a row since a split decision loss to Ed Ruth at Bellator 231.
The Lima/Jackson winner could potentially earn a welterweight title shot with a victory. Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov is expected to face Interim Welterweight Champion Logan Storley in his eventual return to the cage.
Lima and Jackson headlined a stacked card at Bellator 283. In the co-main event, lightweight contender Sidney Outlaw faced Tofiq Musayev in a No. 1 contender bout, with the winner set to face Patricky Pitbull.
Welterweight veteran Lorenz Larkin returned against Mukhamed Berkhamov, while streaking heavyweight contender Davion Franklin looks to earn another finish against Marcelo Golm.
One of the top MMA prospects in the world, lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov, returned against fellow up-and-comer Chris Gonzalez.
Full Bellator 283 card and viewing information below.
Full Bellator 283 Card
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST)
Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima via a unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)
Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27
Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 2:54
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov is ruled a No Contest – Round 1, 2:52
Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin via submission (RNC) – Round 3, 4:36
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST)
Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:38
Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:47
Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm via submission (RNC) – Round 1, 1:16
Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42
Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:15