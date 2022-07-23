Bellator 283 Results & Highlights: Jackson Decisions Lima

Bellator MMA made its first trip to the Evergreen State in Tacoma, WA for Bellator 283.

Bellator 283 was headlined by a welterweight matchup between top contenders Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson. Lima had lost three in a row and was one of three weight misses at the Thursday weigh-ins.

Lima faced a streaking Jackson who came off of recent wins over Neiman Gracie and Paul Daley. He’s won five in a row since a split decision loss to Ed Ruth at Bellator 231.

The Lima/Jackson winner could potentially earn a welterweight title shot with a victory. Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov is expected to face Interim Welterweight Champion Logan Storley in his eventual return to the cage.

Lima and Jackson headlined a stacked card at Bellator 283. In the co-main event, lightweight contender Sidney Outlaw faced Tofiq Musayev in a No. 1 contender bout, with the winner set to face Patricky Pitbull.

Welterweight veteran Lorenz Larkin returned against Mukhamed Berkhamov, while streaking heavyweight contender Davion Franklin looks to earn another finish against Marcelo Golm.

One of the top MMA prospects in the world, lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov, returned against fellow up-and-comer Chris Gonzalez.

Check out the full Bellator 283 card and viewing information below. And be sure to check back here for all the live results and highlights as they happen!

Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro

𝑩𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚 🎂😱@King_Colgan picks up the W on his birthday!



Tune in to the #Bellator283 prelims, brought to you by @MonsterEnergy and fueled by @SuperiorGrocers.



🔗 https://t.co/pCLsMdTGuO pic.twitter.com/pn6dmIn8e3 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 22, 2022

Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates

Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez

𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍! 🔥



Another one for the highlight reel. @RomanFaraldo just loves a 1st round finish.



Tune in to the #Bellator283 prelims, brought to you by @MonsterEnergy and fueled by @SuperiorGrocers.



🔗 https://t.co/pCLsMdTGuO pic.twitter.com/za4yX1glmn — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022

Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm

That was 𝑺𝑳𝑰𝑪𝑲!



Akhmed Magomedov grabs the neck and gets the tap for a quick debut W.



Tune in to the #Bellator283 prelims, brought to you by @MonsterEnergy and fueled by @SuperiorGrocers.



🔗 https://t.co/pCLsMdTGuO pic.twitter.com/vXQckYei1b — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King

Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 @MS_VETA! That's two wins in a row for Arteaga 👏



Tune in to the #Bellator283 prelims, brought to you by @MonsterEnergy and fueled by @SuperiorGrocers.



🔗 https://t.co/pCLsMdTGuO pic.twitter.com/PoWG7gRl3Q — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022

Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton

Things are heating up as round 1️⃣ winds down between @DaltonRosta and @RomeroCotton.



Tune in NOW to catch round 2️⃣ LIVE via the #Bellator App.

📲 https://t.co/yleh37GN23#Bellator283 pic.twitter.com/qekocMOGMv — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022

Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin

𝑾𝑯𝑨𝑻 𝑨 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰𝑺𝑯!@MarceloGolm digs deep and hands @Alldaydavion his first defeat! An incredible fight to kick things off on @SHOsports.#Bellator283

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov is ruled a No Contest

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez

The rise of Usman Nurmagomedov is 𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙮!



Coach @TeamKhabib will be proud of that submission, with Usman moving to 𝟭𝟱-𝟬. #Bellator283 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/rbgHGgSx4i — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022

Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw

Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima

Jason Jackson is just relentless with the takedowns tonight!#Bellator283

Full Bellator 283 Card

Bellator 283 ceremonial weigh-ins

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST)

Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima via a unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 2:54

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov is ruled a No Contest – Round 1, 2:52

Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin via submission (RNC) – Round 3, 4:36

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST)

Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:38

Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:47

Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm via submission (RNC) – Round 1, 1:16

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42

Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:15