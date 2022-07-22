Bellator 283: Full Card Set Ahead Of Promotion’s WA State Debut

Bellator MMA will make its first trip to the Evergreen State this Friday night in Tacoma, WA.

Bellator 283 is headlined by a welterweight matchup between top contenders Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson. Lima has lost three in a row and was one of three weight misses at the Thursday weigh-ins.

Lima will face a streaking Jackson who is coming off of recent wins over Neiman Gracie and Paul Daley. He’s won five in a row since a split decision loss to Ed Ruth at Bellator 231.

The Lima/Jackson winner could potentially earn a welterweight title shot with a victory. Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov is expected to face Interim Welterweight Champion Logan Storley in his eventual return to the cage.

Lima and Jackson headline a stacked card at Bellator 283. In the co-main event, lightweight contender Sidney Outlaw will face Tofiq Musayev in a No. 1 contender bout, with the winner set to face Patricky Pitbull.

Welterweight veteran Lorenz Larkin also returns against Mukhamed Berkhamov, while streaking heavyweight contender Davion Franklin looks to earn another finish against Marcelo Golm.

One of the top MMA prospects in the world, lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov, will also look for a 15th straight win against fellow up-and-comer Chris Gonzalez.

Check out the full Bellator 283 card and viewing information below. And be sure to check back here for all the live results and highlights!

Full Bellator 283 Card

Bellator 283 ceremonial weigh-ins

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST)

Main Event: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson (170lbs)

Co-Main Event: Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev (155lbs)

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez (155lbs)

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (170lbs)

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm (265lbs)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST)

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta (185lbs)

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto (125lbs)

Akhmed Magomedov vs. Kevin Boehm (145lbs)

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King (155lbs)

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez (170lbs)

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates (135lbs)

Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro (160lbs)

MMANews.com will be on-site at Bellator 283 with all of your live news and highlights!