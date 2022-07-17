Report: UFC Eying Dustin Poirier vs. Beneil Dariush Bout

The UFC is reportedly looking to pair top-10 lightweights Dustin Poirier and Beneil Dariush together later this year.

During an interview with The Schmo, Dariush’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, shared the news of the UFC’s plans. The fight has not yet been formally agreed to by both parties, but this is the direction the promotion is treading towards according to Abdelaziz.

At the moment, Beneil Dariush is currently ranked #6 in the UFC’s lightweight division, with Poirier up at #2. The UFC had wanted to book Dariush in a title-eliminator bout against Islam Makhachev, but Dariush had to withdraw from their February bout due to an ankle injury.

Now, Makhachev has been announced to be facing Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi to crown a new lightweight champion. That leaves Dariush without an opponent.

As it happens, Dustin Poirier is also available and has expressed frustrations earlier this year in not being booked in a fight. That may soon be changing if the Dariush bout has been formally offered and both lightweights’ schedules align.

Potential Dariush vs. Poirier Bout Could Have Title Implications

Beneil Dariush (Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages)

Poirier last competed when challenging Oliveira for the lightweight championship at UFC 269 last December, with Oliveira coming away with the submission victory.

Poirier had originally eyed a fight with Nate Diaz, but those talks soon withered. He then caved and expressed an interest in a grudge match against Colby Covington after long insisting that the two would never do business together. If this news is any indication, Poirier may soon have a different dance partner in the streaking Beneil Dariush.

It must be stressed that there is currently no formal agreement in place or even confirmation that the bout was officially offered. Nevertheless, Abdelaziz’s remarks is the first sign of what the promotion is planning for Dariush’s and Poirier’s next fight.

Dariush is currently enjoying a seven-fight winning streak. Should a bout with Poirier be made and he emerge victorious, he could very well get a title shot, and that bout could potentially be against his originally assigned foe, Islam Makhachev.

Do you believe Dustin Poirier vs. Beneil Dariush is the fight to make?