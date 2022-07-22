Dariush To Poirier: Did You Reject A Fight Against Me?

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is ready to fight, but felt that a matchup with Dustin Poirier made the most sense for his return.

Dariush had initially been linked to a potential matchup with Poirier before it was announced he would face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. Poirier is still without a fight and hasn’t competed since a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December.

Dariush is slated to return later this year after suffering a leg injury ahead of his previously scheduled matchup with Islam Makhachev in February. Makhachev went on to face short-notice replacement Bobby Green and will now face Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

Dariush will now face a surging Gamrot after his team asked for the Poirier fight, and he’s unsure how the fight didn’t come to fruition.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush cleared the air on his manager, Ali Abdelaziz’s recent comments on a Poirier matchup.

“We asked the UFC for Dustin Poirier,” Dariush clarified. “And it’s not really clear, I don’t know if Dustin turned me down or the UFC never even asked Dustin because I felt a guy like me, let’s be honest. I’m not a superstar, and the scary thing about me is I pretty much eat the star and I don’t become the star. So it’s a bit of a tricky situation. It’s possible they didn’t even ask him. If I could, I’d like to ask Dustin, ‘Hey, did they actually offer you the fight?'”

Beneil Dariush Opines On Dustin Poirier’s Potential Next Opponent

Dariush went on to reveal who he would pair Poirier up with if he were UFC President Dana White and the rest of the brass.

“If anything, it would be Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje,” Dariush said. “I haven’t been in the Top 5 that long, but I feel like the ideal situation is to fight each other.”

Poirier and Gaethje squared off in April 2018, with Poirier earning a knockout in Round 4. Both lightweights have fallen victim to Oliveira’s Jiu-Jitsu in their most recent fights.

Dariush could be another win away from a lightweight title shot if he defeats Gamrot in October. For now, a possible fight with Poirier remains nothing more than a dispelled rumor.

