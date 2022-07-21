Beneil Dariush Vs. Mateusz Gamrot Set For UFC 280 Card

A massive lightweight bout between rising contenders Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot has been added to a stacked UFC 280 event.

News of the matchup was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) added to UFC 280 on Oct 22 in Abu Dhabi. Next man up for Dariush, after the disappointing ankle injury in Feb.



“Winner fights for the belt. I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best.” pic.twitter.com/sYlSp8GgBV — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 21, 2022

Dariush was sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in the lead-up to his originally scheduled bout against Islam Makhachev back in February. By the time UFC 280 occurs on Oct. 22, it’ll be almost a year and a half since his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262.

Dariush will face a tough test in the upstart Gamrot, who most recently defeated Arman Tsarukyan in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in June. He’s won four straight, including over veterans such as Diego Ferreira and Jeremy Stephens.

Beneil Dariush Returns Following Ankle Injury That Canceled Islam Makhachev Fight

USA Today

Gamrot made his UFC debut in Oct. 2020, losing via a split decision to Guram Kutateladze. Since then, he’s been on a roll after an impressive stint in KSW that included a lightweight title.

Dariush had been briefly linked to a potential fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, as his manager Ali Abdelaziz recently teased. But, it appears that Poirier’s next opponent is yet to be determined.

The Dariush/Gamrot fight adds to arguably one of the most exciting cards of the year at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. The card will also feature title fights between Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, along with a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and former champion TJ Dillashaw.

A bantamweight matchup between former 135lb titleholder Petr Yan and rising contender Sean O’Malley was also announced to be in the works on Wednesday for UFC 280.

What are your thoughts on the Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot booking?