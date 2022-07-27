Bigfoot Silva Set For Kickboxing Match Despite KO Losing Streak

Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva is returning to kickboxing at 42 years old.

Another fight has been lined up for Antonio Silva. The Brazilian native has not been successful in his combat sports efforts for some time now, but it hasn’t stopped him from competing. The former UFC fighter was released from the organization back in 2016 but has been continuing to stay active ever since.

Silva was in the UFC from 2012 to 2016 but only won three fights in that time. Upon his release, Silva bounced around from different MMA promotions in Russia and Serbia and even tried his hand at bare-knuckle boxing. He has not won a fight since 2015 and has been knocked out five times since then.

In addition to the MMA and bare-knuckle KO’s, Silva also had one fight in kickboxing back in 2017 against Rico Verhoeven, he suffered a TKO there as well. He was most recently knocked out in a boxing match against Viacheslav Datsik earlier this month.

Despite this string of bad luck in combat sports, Silva is not ready to hang up his gloves. He is now making his return to kickboxing as announced by Mix Fight Championship.

According to the promotion, Silva will be taking on Zabit Samedov in September. Samedov is a decorated kickboxing World Champion and has not lost a bout in nine years. The 38-year-old has 38 total kickboxing wins by TKO or KO, including his last three.

Despite calls from fans for Silva to finally retire, he is not listening. Instead, he is set on continuing to fight and look for that win that has eluded him for nine years. During his UFC tenure, Silva fought some of the best UFC heavyweights in history, including Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem, and Frank Mir.

Do you think it is time for Bigfoot to end his combat sports career, or can he still win?