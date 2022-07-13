Bisping Theorizes Why Jones ‘Prefers’ Miocic Over Ngannou

Michael Bisping has his theories on why Jon Jones prefers a heavyweight bout with Stipe Miocic over Francis Ngannou right now.

Recently, Jones came out and noted that he’s looking to fight Stipe Miocic next rather than reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. It was an interesting answer given that many would assume Jones would want to go straight for a title against Ngannou if the opportunity presented itself.

Michael Bisping Theorizes About Jones’ Heavyweight Plans

UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping recently took to his YouTube channel, offering his thoughts on why this is. Bisping suggests Jones is changing his tune on his opponent because he knows Ngannou won’t be available to fight any time soon.

Because of that, he’s trying to hype up Stipe Miocic as a more difficult fight, rather than simply acknowledging him as the best available. (via MMAMania)

“He knows Francis isn’t going to be back anytime soon,” Bisping said. “He had ACL surgery, he’s gonna be out for a while. If that’s the case, what he’s doing, he’s hyping up Stipe Miocic. He’s hyping him up saying this is a tougher fight.

“He’ll be getting a nice cut of the pay-per-view, so you wanna hype it up, you wanna make it seem like the toughest match available. You don’t wanna say ‘Oh, I wanted to fight Ngannou but he wasn’t available so I’m fighting this guy.’ No, you make it sound like that’s the top guy. You make it sound like that’s the tougher challenge. You make it sound like you wanna go out there and have the toughest fight possible and that’s what he’s doing here.”

Yahoo! Sports

Bisping acknowledged that some might speculate that Jones is fearful of Ngannou’s monstrous power. And while that may be a legitimate concern for anyone inside the Octagon, Bisping believes it’s a simple matter of Ngannou not being ready to fight any time soon.

“People will say that he is terrified of Francis Ngannou,” Bisping said. “Because the critic would say, ‘Well what are you talking about? How can Stipe Miocic ever have more to offer than Francis Ngannou?’ Because Francis Ngannou is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and that’s true.

“And one dimensional? Maybe. But so what, that one dimension will knock you into another dimension. It will. It’s scary, it’s ridiculous, and one shot is all it takes. Francis Ngannou doesn’t even need to land flush. I think one of the only times he landed flush was when he nearly decapitated Alistair Overeem. But the reality is, I don’t think he’s fighting anytime soon.”

What do you think about Michael Bisping and his thoughts on why Jones is eying a fight with Miocic over Ngannou? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments!