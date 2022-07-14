Blachowicz Drops Bombshell About Potential Adesanya Rematch

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has made a revelation in regards to a potential rematch with Israel Adesanya down the line.

Adesanya has reigned supreme over the middleweight division since 2019, defending the gold five times against elite contenders like Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa, as well as the man whom he dethroned, Robert Whittaker.

But while his current rule has extended his undefeated 185-pound professional record to 23-0, his overall MMA résumé isn’t without a blemish.

At UFC 259 in March 2021, Adesanya challenged for the light heavyweight title, then held by Blachowicz. Throughout five rounds, the Polish powerhouse’s size and strength advantage played a major factor, helping him secure a unanimous decision win on the scorecards.

Since that defeat, Adesanya has returned to middleweight, where he’s defended the belt a further three times, most recently in a widely-criticized display against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Believing that “The Last Stylebender” may be fighting safer having suffered his first defeat, Blachowicz thinks it may be time to hand him his second, this time in Adesanya’s stomping ground.

Blachowicz Open To Rematching Adesanya At Middleweight

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Blachowicz, who lost the 205-pound gold seven months after defending it opposite Adesanya, discussed the Nigerian-New Zealander’s International Fight Week performance.

After agreeing that defeat to him may have forced a style change on the part of Adesanya, Blachowicz teased a potential rematch with “The Last Stylebender” at 185 pounds, something that not many would have considered a possibility.

“Maybe (his style has changed because of the loss). Maybe this is the reason, that now he will be very careful in the fights, to (not) do any mistake, just so he don’t lose the fight,” Blachowicz said.

“So maybe I have to cut the weight and give him rematch in his category. If I have a chance, why not? With Izzy for his belt, fight for the belt, I can try.”

When asked how possible a cut to middleweight would be, Blachowicz admitted that he’s yet to stray lower than 200 pounds in combat sports, even during his amateur Muay Thai days.

However, should he have the opportunity to compete for the 185-pound title and join an illustrious group of two-division champions, he’d be more than willing to make the necessary sacrifices.

“When I was an amateur fighter in Muay Thai, it was 91 kilos, so 203, 202 (pounds), something like this… Okay (middleweight cut would be tough), but for title? I can sacrifice,” Blachowicz said. “But I need to start doing it right now then fight at the end of the year… Why not? Yeah, I would do it, why not?”

For now, Blachowicz still has his sights set on the light heavyweight title, which he lost to Glover Teixeira last October. While it appeared that he was the favored first defense for newly-crowned king Jiří Procházka, the Czech star has since suggested that previous opponent Teixeira is his desired next foe.

"Jan is for me the biggest challenge" – your words.

Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 11, 2022

Should the Brazilian get an immediate rematch, leaving Blachowicz out in the cold when it comes to the title, perhaps the Pole will begin prep for an unlikely middleweight championship challenge instead.

Would you like to see Jan Blachowicz challenge Israel Adesanya at middleweight?