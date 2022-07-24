Curtis Blaydes Emphatically Rules Out Aspinall Rematch

Curtis Blaydes feels for Tom Aspinall and fans worldwide for the way UFC London ended but not bad enough to grant Aspinall an immediate rematch.

At UFC London, one of the best heavyweight fights that could be booked in all of MMA was made when top-10 UFC heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall locked horns in the main event.

Though the fight was over about as soon as it started, the opening seconds showed all the makings of a potential donnybrook, with fans salivating only to immediately be left starving.

For the second week in a row, a main event that could have delivered fireworks instead fizzled out right when it was heating up. Aspinall suffered a severe leg injury only 15 seconds into fight, thus awarding Blaydes with the TKO (injury stoppage) victory.

Curtis Blaydes Shuts Down Aspinall Rematch

While it was evident that Blaydes was disappointed in the way the fight ended, don’t expect his deflation to breathe life into any “rematch” talks.

“I’m not risking my ranking,” Blaydes began during his UFC London post-fight presser after shaking his head ‘no’ for two full seconds when asked about a rematch. “I won. I won the fight.

“Heading into this fight, I envisioned the winner, which is me, fighting the winner of Tuivasa and Gane. So I’m not gonna pass up an opportunity to fight those guys when it’s right there (just) to wait for Aspinall to heal and run it back.”

Blaydes would go on to also shut down any possibility of fighting anyone ranked beneath him next. Thus, his firm stance is not solely directed at Aspinall.

Blaydes entered the fight ranked #4 in the division with Aspinall coming in at #6. It is unlikely that the outcome of UFC London‘s main event will change either man’s position due to the relatively ‘neutral’ nature of how the fight ended.

Now, Blaydes is only looking at two potential targets for his next fight, and they will be main-eventing the September 3 card in France.

As mentioned by Blaydes, those two gents go by the names of Ciryl Gane and Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa.

Do you think the UFC should book a rematch between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall if possible?