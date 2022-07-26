Curtis Blaydes Questions Jon Jones’ “Angry” Tweets

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted after he recently came under fire from former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Twitter.

While he’s yet to debut in the division since committing himself to a transition from 205 pounds, that hasn’t stopped Jones from going back and forth with some of the top contenders at heavyweight.

The latest exchange saw him react to comments made by the #4-ranked Blaydes, who backed Stipe Miocic to overcome “Bones” in a potential fight, citing Jones’ lack of five-round experience at heavyweight and knockout power as the reasoning.

That prediction didn’t sit well with Jones, who took to Twitter to respond to Blaydes’ “ridiculous” remarks, accusing the Illinois native of “hating” on him for years.

Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2022

Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2022

Laughing off the tweets, Blaydes essentially asked Jones what he’d been drinking when he typed out the response.

Blaydes: I Don’t Get Why Jones Was Offended

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Blaydes, who’s made his willingness to welcome Jones to heavyweight well known, reacted to being the subject of the former two-time UFC champ’s latest Twitter rant.

“Razor” was in disbelief at the response, questioning how his comments, which he maintained are factually true, managed to offend Jones.

Specifically assessing his words on Jones’ lack of one-punch KO power, Blaydes highlighted the great Khabib Nurmagomedov and reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya as other elite fighters not known for having that attribute.

“(LAUGHS) I did (see them). I’m like, bro, all I said was — I don’t even think he read everything I said. I think he read the first line and was just like, ‘Grrr.’ All I said was I think Stipe over Jon Jones because Stipe has five-round, title-fight experience at heavyweight, which Jon does not. Why does that make you angry?

“And I also said Jon hasn’t shown his one-punch knockout power, which isn’t a bad thing! There’s a lot of guys who don’t have one-punch knockout power that have the belt — Khabib, he had the belt. Izzy, does Izzy have one-punch knockout power? … I don’t understand why he took such offense to what I said. But I’m over it. I don’t feel like I said anything super disrespectful or aggressive. Maybe he had a few too many drinks that night.”

Blaydes also found a lot of humor at Jones’ decision to brand him as “tiny.”

“(LAUGHS) He called me, ‘Tiny.’ I’m like, bro, you know I’m not tiny. I don’t know what the hell that was about, bro.”

While Jones’ preparation for a planned heavyweight switch continues, Blaydes has been hard at work inside the Octagon to claw his way back towards the belt following his KO loss to Derrick Lewis last February.

After outpointing Jairzinho Rozenstruik and finishing Chris Daukaus, Blaydes faced Tom Aspinall in London this past weekend. While the fight ended in an unfortunate injury for the Engishman, “Razor” is still targeting a title eliminator next time out versus the winner of UFC Paris’ Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa headliner.

Should Blaydes continue his winning ways, perhaps a date in the cage with Jones will become inevitable.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

