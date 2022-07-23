Blaydes Sends A Message To London Crowd Before Aspinall Bout

Curtis Blaydes isn’t worried about going into enemy territory at UFC London.

Curtis Blaydes will be at the center of the O2 Arena in London today fighting one of “The Big Smoke’s” own Tom Aspinall.

Earlier this year the UFC brought an event to the O2 Arena and the atmosphere was electric. With many UK fighters on the card the home crowd will surely be pumping and loud. Being the odd man out and fighting a London native doesn’t seem to be affecting Blaydes at all.

Other fighters on the card, namely Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, made personal promises in their pre-fight interviews about the level of noise and excitement the fighters will hear from the crowd. McCann spoke about how she feeds off that energy while inside the cage. For Blaydes, he has a different point of view.

Curtis Blaydes (Photo: Dylan Buell/Zuffa)

“I don’t care. Do they know — you should put this in your articles, we can’t hear them,” He told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know what — they can call me a w*nker, whatever. I can’t hear you. So, I don’t care, at all.”

Blaydes is coming into this fight with Aspinall having won his last two. Most recently he defeated Chris Daukaus in March by second-round TKO, earning him a performance bonus. He will be stepping in with a streaking Aspinall who has not lost in eight fights. Aspinall’s last win came over Alexander Volkov in London.

These two heavyweights will be bringing their A-games to London in hopes of walking out with a win and taking a step closer to a title shot. The heavyweight title picture is a bit murky at the time, with champion Francis Ngannou out with injury and talks of an interim belt being made.

However, the winner of this fight in London will be securing a place in the top five and could be looking in on the champ sometime soon.

Who do you have winning at UFC London today, Curtis Blaydes or Tom Aspinall?