Bo Nickal Gives Honest Reaction To Contender Series Opportunity

Bo Nickal is thankful to compete on Dana White‘s Contender Series so early in his transition from college wrestling to MMA.

Nickal, a former NCAA wrestling national champion at Penn State, recently made his professional MMA debut at iKON FC last month, earning a first-round knockout over John Noland. After a successful first MMA fight, he’s been invited to showcase on DWCS against Zachary Borrego on August 9th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Nickal has been training in MMA down at American Top Team in South Florida ahead of his DWCS fight. Despite being arguably one of the most exciting prospects in recent years, the timing of the invite to fight on DWCS did catch him off guard.

Bo Nickal Is One Of The Most Hyped Prospects In Recent Years

Jorge Masvidal, Bo Nickal, Mateusz Gamrot

During a recent interview with Cageside Press, Nickal revealed his reaction to getting an opportunity on DWCS so early in his MMA career.

“It feels great, I’m really here,” Nickal said. “I’ve been training MMA about 11 months now, so it’s definitely gone fast…being able to fight on Contender Series this next August is quicker than I originally anticipated. But, it doesn’t really surprise me because I know my work ethic and everything I’ve put into this, and I’m ready to go.”

To get ready for the quick turnaround, Nickal has been working with UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Mateusz Gamrot to get him ready for his middleweight bout on DWCS.

Nickal will look to join the ranks of Sean O’Malley, Marina Rodriguez, and others who have secured UFC contracts with impressive performances on DWCS.

Are you excited to see Bo Nickal on the upcoming season of Contender Series?