Sunday, July 31, 2022
Fighters React To Moreno’s TKO Of Kara-France At UFC 277

By Andrew Starc
Moreno Kara-France
Brandon Moreno is now the interim flyweight champ after defeating Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 tonight.

After a closely contested and cagey first two rounds, the fight exploded into life in round three. Kara-France scored a brief takedown and started to find the mark, landing a series of heavy strikes. But late in the round, Moreno landed a massive liver kick that sent Kara-France to the canvas, before finishing job with some vicious ground and pound.

For Moreno, the win sets up a fourth encounter with Deiveson Figueiredo, to whom he lost the undisputed flyweight title in January. Holding his championship belt, Figueiredo entered the Octagon during Moreno’s post-fight interview, and the duo respectfully agreed to face off again soon.

You can catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno’s TKO victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.

What’s your reaction to Brandon Moreno’s TKO win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277?

