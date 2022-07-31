Fighters React To Moreno’s TKO Of Kara-France At UFC 277

Brandon Moreno is now the interim flyweight champ after defeating Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 tonight.
After a closely contested and cagey first two rounds, the fight exploded into life in round three. Kara-France scored a brief takedown and started to find the mark, landing a series of heavy strikes. But late in the round, Moreno landed a massive liver kick that sent Kara-France to the canvas, before finishing job with some vicious ground and pound.
For Moreno, the win sets up a fourth encounter with Deiveson Figueiredo, to whom he lost the undisputed flyweight title in January. Holding his championship belt, Figueiredo entered the Octagon during Moreno’s post-fight interview, and the duo respectfully agreed to face off again soon.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno’s TKO victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.
