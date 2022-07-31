Fighters React To Moreno’s TKO Of Kara-France At UFC 277

Brandon Moreno is now the interim flyweight champ after defeating Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 tonight.

After a closely contested and cagey first two rounds, the fight exploded into life in round three. Kara-France scored a brief takedown and started to find the mark, landing a series of heavy strikes. But late in the round, Moreno landed a massive liver kick that sent Kara-France to the canvas, before finishing job with some vicious ground and pound.

For Moreno, the win sets up a fourth encounter with Deiveson Figueiredo, to whom he lost the undisputed flyweight title in January. Holding his championship belt, Figueiredo entered the Octagon during Moreno’s post-fight interview, and the duo respectfully agreed to face off again soon.

You can catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

MORENO IS A CHAMP ONCE AGAIN 🏆 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/SPGZ2lRLH1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Beautiful show of respect between these two warriors 🤝 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/IJluu5jJln — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022

Figgy vs Moreno 4 here we come 🍿 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/k6StzVCIH1 — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022

BRANDON MORENO IS THE INTERIM FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 🏆🇲🇽 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/IB2bdIs8Sk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno’s TKO victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.

Viva Mexico #UFC277 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 31, 2022

Brandon Moreno doesn’t stop viva Mexico 🇲🇽 perfect liver kick 🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

@theassassinbaby just a dog trying to eat #allheart — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 31, 2022

Respect to Brandon Moreno & Deiveson Figueiredo, the Flyweights are back baby! 👏🇲🇽🇧🇷 #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

Holy liver kick! What a shot! NEVER saw that coming. Congrats champ. You earned that #UFC_277 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022

If the goal was to ASSURE you aren’t headlining, EXAMPLE set. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 31, 2022

Man that sound!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Respectful young men ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFC277 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 31, 2022

Love Moreno he’s the man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

🥷🏼😉👌 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) July 31, 2022

This was always going to be fight of the night 🔥🔥🔥 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 31, 2022

Moreno and Kara France as two lightnings ⚡️👊🏻 #UFC277 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022

Once again world champ Viva Mexico 🇲🇽 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 31, 2022

WHAAAAAT!!! MORENO ALL THE WAY!! #UFC277 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022

From his toughest round to finishing the fight. Moreno is a dog in there! #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights

What’s your reaction to Brandon Moreno’s TKO win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277?