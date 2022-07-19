Brian Ortega: I Was Literally Winning Every Minute Of Yair Fight

Brian Ortega believes he was winning every minute of his fight with Yair Rodriguez prior to his shoulder injury that stopped the fight.

Ortega and Rodriguez headlined this past weekend’s UFC on ABC event. Unfortunately, the fight never got out of the first round. Ortega injured his shoulder during the bout, forcing the referee to wave off the contest.

Brian Ortega Believes He Was Winning Before Fight Stoppage

Speaking in an interview after the fight, Ortega said he believes he was winning every moment of the contest up until the stoppage.

“Everything was going my way. Literally, I was winning every minute of the fight. I was sticking to the game plan because I do get emotional. And for one second, we stared hittin’, we started throwin’, and I was like, ‘All right, let’s start throwing.’ (Then) I went, ‘No, let’s just stick to the game plan.

“And the world saw I was about to show what I do best, which is grapple and take control. And the second we hit the ground, my freakin’ arm just [MUTED] came out. I got no words, man.”

The defeat now puts Ortega on a two-fight losing skid. His last outing was a shot at the UFC featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski. As of this writing, he’s the No. 2-ranked 145-pounder in the UFC.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, bounces back from a defeat against Max Holloway in his last outing. Heading into his fight with Ortega, Rodriguez was the No. 3-ranked featherweight in the UFC.

It will be interesting to see how the UFC books the pair moving forward given the way the bout ended this past weekend.

What do you think about Brian Ortega suggesting he was winning against Rodriguez up until the stoppage? Sound off in the comments below!