Bryan Barberena Calls Out Nate Diaz To “Take The Beating”

UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena is the latest fighter to volunteer to be Nate Diaz‘s potentially last fight in the Octagon.

Barberena has won three fights in a row, including most recently on the first fight of his new contract against Robbie Lawler at UFC 276. He could be one win away from potentially earning a spot in the welterweight rankings after his recent successes.

Barberena has proven to never run away from a fight, similar to Diaz. Amidst his ongoing dispute with the UFC brass, Diaz has been linked to the likes of Kevin Holland and Dustin Poirier for his return to the cage.

In recent weeks, Diaz has seemed determined to be freed from the UFC and if he has to, fight out his contract later this year. If he intends to do so, Barberena recently volunteered to be his final adversary in the UFC.

In a recent tweet, Barberena made his offer to Diaz for a fight.

I keep hearing @NateDiaz209 bitching about getting a fight. I’ll fight your ass whatever weight class 170 to heavyweight. But I guarantee you come up with some excuse not to take the beating. #squareup — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) July 17, 2022

“I keep hearing [Nate Diaz] bitching about getting a fight,” Barberena tweeted. “I’ll fight your ass whatever weight class 170 to heavyweight. But I guarantee you come up with some excuse not to take the beating.”

A matchup between Barberena and Diaz would put arguably two of the most durable welterweights against one another. Diaz has long been known as one of the toughest fighters in the sport, as evidenced by recent wars against Leon Edwards and Conor McGregor.

Diaz has also been linked to a potential boxing match with Jake Paul if he is released from his UFC contract. He also plans to pursue other ventures in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and boxing.

Before his UFC tenure comes to a close, Diaz could potentially get a fan-friendly matchup with Barberena for his next, and potentially last Octagon assignment.

