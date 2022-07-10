Bryce Mitchell Thanks White For Helping Create His Proudest Achievement

Bryce Mitchell has praised UFC President Dana White for following through on his pledge to donate to charity.

After his victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 272 in March, Mitchell promised to donate half his fight purse—$45,000—to a children’s charity in his home state of Arkansas.

“I’m about to show y’all I’m not just good at hurting people,” Mitchell told Joe Rogan during his Octagon interview. “I can help people. Half of my fight purse, $45K, is going to Arkansas children with medical conditions, who have no hope. We will be their hope.”

This is what the sport is all about ❤️@ThugnastyMMA delivers a powerful message 🙌 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/XGjJyrv8mj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 6, 2022

Dana White later declared that the UFC would “take care” of Mitchell’s pledge so he could bank his entire fight purse. But despite the gesture from his boss, “Thug Nasty” insisted upon donating half his purse anyway.

“Dana White came up to me after the fight and said, ‘Don’t give your money, I’m going to give the $45,000,’” Mitchell told press following UFC 272. “I’m still going to give some money but he told me, don’t give any of your money. It’s going to be mine and I’m going to take care of it.”

Bryce Mitchell Thanks Dana White For Donation

Now, some four months later, Mitchell has revealed that Dana White has followed through on his promise, and that together they have donated $90,000 to medical services provider ARcare, with funds going towards helping children suffering from medical conditions.

The #9-ranked UFC featherweight took to Twitter to share his appreciation for White’s gesture, along with a picture of himself with children at ARcare’s facility.

Thank u @danawhite ur a man of ur word. pic.twitter.com/WSHwBr24Wb — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 8, 2022

“Thank you Dana White, [you’re] a man of [your] word,” tweeted Mitchell. Mitchell also wrote that this is the greatest thing he’s ever done in his life.

This isn’t the first time White has teamed up with one of his fighters to donate to charity. In 2019, he matched Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s donation of $100,000 to Dustin Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

What do you think of Bryce Mitchell and Dana White donating $90,000 to kids in need?