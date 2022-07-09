Another Ranked Featherweight Calls Out Bryce Mitchell For Fight

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has another potential opponent waiting in the wings for his next Octagon appearance.

Mitchell is eagerly awaiting his next UFC foe following a win over Edson Barboza at UFC 272 earlier this year. He had been sidelined for nearly a year and a half before the win over Barboza, with five-straight wins before over the likes of Charles Rosa and Andre Fili.

Mitchell has expressed frustration with the lack of movement in the featherweight division for his next fight. Movsar Evloev called him out just weeks ago for a fight following Evloev’s win over Dan Ige.

But, Mitchell may have a fit after another ranked featherweight expressed interest in a matchup.

Ilia Topuria Calls Out Bryce Mitchell On Social Media

MMA Junkie and © Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent tweet, 15th-Ranked Featherweight Ilia Topuria called out Mitchell for a fight.

Whenever you want I'll beat you ass! I’m the best 😎@ThugnastyMMA — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 7, 2022

“Whenever you want I’ll beat you ass!” Topuria tweeted at Mitchell. “I’m the best [Bryce Mitchell].”

Topuria has won 12 straight fights to begin his professional MMA career, including most recently over Jai Herbert and Ryan Hall. He had been sparring with Paddy Pimblett on social media earlier this year, but the UFC opted to pair Pimblett up with Jordan Leavitt.

Mitchell and Topuria are just a few UFC featherweights looking to punch their ticket into the title picture. A matchup with the two top 145lbers may make sense for both men for their next fights.

Would you want to see Ilia Topuria vs. Bryce Mitchell next?