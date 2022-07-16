MMA Twitter Reacts To Shane Burgos Edging Out Charles Jourdain

One of the most anticipated bouts of UFC Long Island came down to a majority decision when Shane Burgos got the nod from two judges in his fight with Charles Jourdain.

Burgos started strong when he managed to take Jourdain’s back, but “Hurricane” eventually ended up eating strikes from the Canadian in what was the closest round of the fight. Burgos took the second round quite clearly with his grappling control, while Jourdain came out fast in the third and battered Burgos for his most dominant round of the fight.

A case could be made for 10-8 scores for each fighter in rounds 2 and 3, and a pair of 29-28 scorecards plus a 28-28 score left Shane Burgos with the majority decision victory.

The bout ended up being one of the most exciting contests of UFC Long Island, and MMA Twitter reacted to both the action and the scorecards.

Burgos for the win!! Jourdain put on a zombie-like pace in that 3rd RD! #UFCLongIsland — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2022

Jourdain fights at such an unorthodox rhythm #UFCLongIsland — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) July 16, 2022

Burgos sneaky good grappler #UFCLongIsland — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 16, 2022

The crowd loves everything Burgos does haha man I miss crowds #UFCLongIsland — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 16, 2022

Shane is a pain in the ass with the body triangle, I know first hand 😂 #UFCLongIsland — Mike “The Lone Wolf” Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) July 16, 2022

29-28 either way isn't a bad scorecard. R1 was close. R2 clearly for Burgos, R3 clearly for Jourdain #UFCLongIsland — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 16, 2022

I gave Jourdain the third 10-9. I have it 29-28 for Burgos. I think how judges’ saw first is key. Could be 29-28 either way. I say Burgos. #UFCLongIsland — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 16, 2022

Take a bow Burgos and Jourdain! ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! #UFCLongIsland — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2022

Burgos has now won his last 2 bouts, which is his first win streak since a 2-fight skid where he lost to Josh Emmett and Edson Barboza.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Long Island.