Cain Velasquez Denied Bail For Third Time In Attempted Murder Case

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez‘s legal battle continues as he was denied bail for the third time earlier this week.

This is according to court documents acquired and shared by MMA Junkie.

Velasquez appeared for a bail hearing on Monday in a San Jose, CA courtroom but was denied again. This came despite Velasquez’s attorney, Mark Geragos, claiming that his client is willing to post a $1 million bond to be with his family during the ongoing trial.

Judge Shelyna Brown denied the latest request for bail on grounds of Geragos and the rest of Velasquez’s defense team failing to prove a change of circumstance. The judge has previously alluded that Velasquez “doesn’t respect human life” which is the main reason for the bail denials.

Harry Goularte, who Velasquez allegedly attempted to murder for molesting his four-year-old son, has pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Cain Velasquez Is Accused Of Attempting To Murder Accused Molester Harry Goularte

Velasquez allegedly pursued Goularte in a high-speed chase back in February, shooting from his SUV and injuring Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender. Velasquez was then arrested by local police and has been in custody ever since.

Geragos argued that the Goulartes and Bender declining to testify in a civil lawsuit by Velasquez’s family should be seen as a change of circumstance. But, judge Brown ruled that the testimony status wasn’t relevant to the bail request.

The civil lawsuit is regarding Goularte’s alleged molestation of Velasquez’s son on grounds of not properly providing supervision and care to the alleged victim while he was at a daycare Goularte worked at.

If convicted, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for attempted murder. He is scheduled to return to court for his attempted murder case for a motion hearing on Aug. 5th, and a plea hearing on Aug. 19th.

