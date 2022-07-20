Cain Velasquez’s Legal Team Targets Court of Appeal For Bail

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez‘s attorney, Mark Geragos, is stopping at nothing to try to get his client out on bail.

MMA Junkie obtained a document on Wednesday of Geragos asking the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose, CA to grant bail to Velasquez. He has been denied bail three times by judge Shelyna Brown on grounds of a high risk of re-offending.

Velasquez’s team has offered stipulations for a potential bail, which includes a $1 million amount and 24/7 in-person supervision. He is detained in San Jose, CA for allegedly attempting to murder the accused molester of his four-year-old son.

Geragos focused on a few main points in his plea in favor of Velasquez to the 6th District Court of Appeal, including that the pre-trial detention order should be deemed unconstitutional under the state of California and U.S. constitutions. He also argued judge Brown abused her discretion in the three previous bail denials.

Fourth Time May Be The Charm For Cain Velasquez’s Most Recent Bail Request

Velasquez’s most recent request for bail was denied just days ago. He’s been behind bars since a high-speed chase involving him and Harry Goularte back in February.

Velasquez could face 20 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder and other charges stemming from the incident. Goularte is scheduled to appear in court for his child molestation trial on Sept. 20.

Velasquez’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Goularte, his stepfather Paul Bender, and Goularte’s mother Patricia on allegations of negligence during Velasquez’s son’s time at Patty’s Childcare, where the alleged molestations took place.

Velasquez is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history after enjoying two stints as the UFC heavyweight champion. He defended his title against Junior dos Santos and Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva and first won the belt against Brock Lesnar.

Velasquez has no prior criminal history, and his defense team has said he’s remained cooperative with the legal process.