Cannonier “Not As Excited As Everyone Else” Ahead Of UFC 276

Fight fans are getting more excited as UFC 276 is mere hours away, but one of the event’s main stars isn’t letting the significance of the moment affect him.

Jared Cannonier is slated for the biggest fight of his career when he challenges middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 276. Many fighters would be nervous ahead of their first UFC title shot, but it’s just another day at the office for “Tha Killa Gorilla”.

UFC 276 Not Bringing Adde Nerves For Cannonier

Speaking to Brian Campbell on Morning Kombat, the 38-year-old was asked what his mindset is like heading into his fight with Adesanya.

“Normal as ever… we just wrapped up camp. Got a few more workouts to do here, and then off to International Fight Week come next week. Normal as ever, not really as excited as everybody else is. Everybody’s getting excited for this thing, it’s a big event. International Fight Week is back, the world is coming back to its senses now. So things are happening around the world. And with me, of course.”

Cannonier was on a three-fight win streak before losing a unanimous decision to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in 2020. He rebounded with a win over Kelvin Gastelum and earned arguably the most impressive win of his career when he stopped Derek Brunson at UFC 271 earlier this year.

(Zuffa LLC)

The Alaskan knows his approach to fighting has served him well so far, and he has no intention of changing things before a shot at the UFC middleweight title.

“What I’ve been doing is what’s got me here. So why flip the script and act all brand new and different, as if that’s gonna work. That leads to uncertainty, so I’m staying the path, staying true to the path. Keeping my nose to the grindstone and working my ass off and getting ready to go in there and handle my business.”

Even if he’s relaxed ahead of the fight, taking the title from Adesanya is a lot easier said than done. “The Last Stylebender” defended his middleweight belt for the fourth time in a rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, but there’s also a chance Adesanya is already looking past Cannonier.

How do you think Jared Cannonier will fare against Israel Adesanya tonight at UFC 276?