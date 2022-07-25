Cédric Doumbé, Former Glory Champion, Booked For UFC Debut

Former Glory Kickboxing champion Cédric Doumbé will look to become the latest former kickboxing standout to make the successful move to the UFC.

Doumbé will face Darian Weeks in a welterweight bout on the upcoming UFC Paris card on Sept. 3. Doumbé, mostly known for his success in kickboxing, has a 2-0 professional record in MMA.

Sherdog’s Tudor Leonte was the first to report the news of Doumbé’s first UFC assignment.

🚨 BREAKING: Per source, former two-time Glory welterweight champion is set to make his UFC debut as he takes on Darian Weeks in a 170-pound contest at #UFCParis on Sept. 3. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cKpvK4jD86 — Tudor Leonte (@MrTudorLeonte) July 23, 2022

Doumbé’s last MMA fight came against Phruethukorn Chaichongcharden in the Mixed Martial Arts Grand Prix on July 9th, earning a win via referee stoppage. Before that, he earned a win over Arbi Emiev in his MMA debut at SuperKombat Universe last November via a first-round knockout.

Doumbé is a two-time Glory welterweight champion with five total defenses, with the most fight coming against Murthel Groenhart at Glory 77. He has an overall professional kickboxing record of an astounding 75-7-1.

The UFC Adds Another Glory Star In Cédric Doumbé

La Sueur

Doumbé adds another element of world-class striking to the UFC roster. Last year, the promotion signed former Glory champion Alex Pereira, who is expected to face Israel Adesanya for the next UFC middleweight title fight.

Doumbé will face a Weeks who is coming off of back-to-back losses to Ian Garry and Bryan Barberena since signing with the UFC. He has also competed in LFA and Midwest Fight League before eventually making his way to the Octagon.

Doumbé will be a hometown favorite, being of Cameroonian-French descent. He has been training at Atlantide Boxe 87 in Limoges, FR in preparation for his first walk to the Octagon.

UFC Paris will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa, with the winner moving one step closer to a heavyweight title shot.

What are your expectations for Cédric Doumbé’s UFC debut?