Henry Cejudo: UFC Should Stop Pushing Adesanya After ‘Lame’ Fight

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo believes the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion should stop pushing middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after his performance last week.

Adesanya successfully retained his 185-pound title last weekend with a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier. Although Adesanya outclassed Cannonier for the majority of the fight, his performance wasn’t without its critics.

Even “Stylebender” himself said he had an off night, but it still resulted in a dominant victory. With that being said, Cejudo took to his podcast, “The Triple C & Schmo Show,” to discuss his frustrations with Adesanya’s performance.

Henry Cejudo Calls Out Adesanya’s “Lame” Performance

Cejudo isn’t a fan of all the hyping up of himself that Adesanya does, including theatric Octagon entrances such as his Undertaker-inspired walkout at UFC 276, only to deliver a “lame” performance.

“It’s crazy when you come out to freaking, to The Undertaker [theme song], and you didn’t put on a performance, man, on Saturday night. It was lame, dude. You gotta start giving, main events are special, dude. If he’s not performing, UFC, stop pushing this dude. He’s a decision-maker.”

Cejudo went on to reiterate that Adesanya is all hype and no delivery. He even went as far as to suggest that people look forward more to his walkouts than his actual fight.

“He hypes a lot, and he doesn’t deliver. He talks a lot, and he doesn’t deliver. It’s been like that with him for a minute now. And I think if you’re gonna call people out and do all this other stuff, finish them.

“Put a beating on people. Be spectacular. People look forward more to his entrance than his actual fight, and that’s a problem because what you do wanna be good at is when you fight.”

What do you make of Henry Cejudo calling for the UFC to stop pushing Adesanya? Sound off in the comments section!

Quotes via Sportskeeda