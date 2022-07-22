Cejudo Gives “Ronald MethDonald” Advice Ahead Of Yan Fight

Former UFC two-weight world champion Henry Cejudo feels he knows the secret to Sean O’Malley defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280.

O’Malley and Yan have verbally agreed to a bout at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. This will easily be the toughest test of O’Malley’s UFC career and a chance for Yan to earn another bantamweight title shot with a win.

Cejudo crashed O’Malley’s UFC 276 post-fight interview and expressed interest in a “tune-up” fight for his Octagon return. He has re-entered the USADA testing pool and could potentially fight by the end of the year.

While Cejudo and O’Malley won’t fight next, Cejudo gave his breakdown on how he feels O’Malley can pull off the upset against the former champion Yan.

Henry Cejudo Names Best Path For Sean O’Malley To Beat Petr Yan

In a recent tweet, Cejudo gave his reaction to the Yan vs. O’Malley booking.

Hey @SugaSeanMMA, I thought we were going to fight? But I get it, @PetrYanUFC is a more winnable opponent for you.



Here's some free advice Ronald MethDonald 🤡 I think you have a chance to win if you use your grappling 🧠



Full breakdown on my YouTube: https://t.co/ZktUYY56Ew pic.twitter.com/Md7hKMArQu — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 21, 2022

“Hey [Sean O’Malley], I thought we were going to fight?” Cejudo said. “But I get it, [Petr Yan] is a more winnable opponent for you. Here’s some free advice Ronald MethDonald, I think you have a chance to win if you use your grappling.”

O’Malley has previously referenced his grappling as his secret weapon, as he did before his no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. Along with his MMA fights, he’s competed in team survival grappling matches against the likes of Hector Lombard and Gilbert Melendez.

Before the no-contest against Munhoz, O’Malley earned three straight wins over the likes of Raulian Paiva and Kris Moutinho. Yan is looking to remain in the bantamweight title picture following a loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273.

If O’Malley takes Cejudo’s advice and uses it to defeat Yan, Cejudo will have more material to jab O’Malley about if they square off in the Octagon.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo’s advice to Petr Yan?